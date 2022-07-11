Kazakhstan announces visa-free travels for Iranian nationals

Kazakhstan’s interior ministry says the decision is made based on earlier mutual agreements with Iran.

Under the new regulations also implemented for nationals of China and India, Kazakhstan also allows a total of 42 calendar days of stay in the country in any six-month period for Iranians using the visa-free travel.

“Visa-free travels will be authorized for visits for trade, tourism and personal reasons. Nationals of the mentioned countries should seek work permit or proper visas for visits or any other purposes,” the Kazakh interior ministry’s migrants’ services committee said.

The visa-free travels for Iranians was part of agreements reached between Iranian and Kazakh presidents during the latter’s visit to Tehran last month.

During Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Tehran, he said the visa-free travels are aimed at increasing cooperation in different fields including by facilitating contacts between businessmen of the two countries and by increasing tourist travels.