Monday, July 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHomelandTourism

Kazakhstan announces visa-free travels for Iranian nationals

By IFP Editorial Staff
Imam Khomeini Airport

Kazakhstan has announced visa-free travel for Iranian nationals seeking to visit the country and stay there for up to 14 days.

Kazakhstan’s interior ministry says the decision is made based on earlier mutual agreements with Iran.

Under the new regulations also implemented for nationals of China and India, Kazakhstan also allows a total of 42 calendar days of stay in the country in any six-month period for Iranians using the visa-free travel.

“Visa-free travels will be authorized for visits for trade, tourism and personal reasons. Nationals of the mentioned countries should seek work permit or proper visas for visits or any other purposes,” the Kazakh interior ministry’s migrants’ services committee said.

The visa-free travels for Iranians was part of agreements reached between Iranian and Kazakh presidents during the latter’s visit to Tehran last month.

During Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Tehran, he said the visa-free travels are aimed at increasing cooperation in different fields including by facilitating contacts between businessmen of the two countries and by increasing tourist travels.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks