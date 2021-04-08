Kazakh President Urges Closer Cooperation with Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan.

In the Wednesday meeting, the top Iranian diplomat described Kazakhstan as a friendly and neighbouring country.

Zarif also described as important the common grounds that the two countries have on regional and international issues.

He also underlined it is significant to find stable ways for cooperation in order to maintain and enhance bilateral relations.

Tokayev, in turn, underscored the common history between the two countries as well as the importance of boosting cooperation with Iran.

He referred to Iran as a key partner in the region, and stressed the need to promote all-out cooperation in economic and political areas.

Also on the agenda of the talks were developments pertaining to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the peace process in Afghanistan, the trend of Astana talks and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).