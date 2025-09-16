IFP ExclusiveNuclearViews

Kayhan chief criticizes Iran’s Security Council statement on IAEA

By IFP Editorial Staff

Editor-in-chief of the principlist Kayhan daily, has sharply criticized a recent statement by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), claiming it contradicts parliamentary legislation governing the country’s nuclear cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In an editorial titled “This Statement Makes the Agency More Arrogant,” Hossein Shariatmadari argued that the July parliamentary law requires Iran to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA until two conditions are met: recognition of Iran’s territorial integrity and protection of its nuclear scientists, and acknowledgment of Iran’s right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

According to him, the IAEA has yet to meet or report on these obligations.

Shariatmadari said the SNSC overstepped by endorsing an agreement recently reached in Cairo between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.

He maintained that the council’s legal role is not to approve negotiations but to verify whether the agency has fulfilled its commitments as outlined by parliament.

He further claimed Grossi has ties to Israel’s Mossad spy agency and accused the SNSC of weakening Iran’s position instead of adopting a stronger stance.

