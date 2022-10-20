Kayhan: 83% of women in Iran consider hijab as value

The daily believes that the results provided by the anonymous pollster shows that a larger percent of Iranians advocate Islam and the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The principalist newspaper concluded that the result indicates unity among different social spectrums in Iran, including athletes and artists.

The results were released after some Iranian celebrities took sides with the protesters who took to the streets following the death a young woman in a police station over her inappropriate hijab on September 16.

The daily said the number of athletes and artists who “behaved irresponsibly” amid the protests and the deadly riots was a small fraction of the two communities.

It also said the enemy blew the support for the protests out of proportion and at the same time put the pro-unrest celebrities on a pedestal, while “they did not really have a prominent position in the society of athletes or artists.”

Kayhan also warned that the enemy seeks to turn a social problem into a political one by provoking people into vandalism and violation of national and Islamic values.