Kahtibzadeh: We don’t know whether Vienna talks leads to agreement

“We really do not know whether we reach a nuclear agreement or not. The reason is the United States has not yet shown the necessary will for an agreement,” he said in his weekly presser, in response to the letter by a group of lawmakers to the Iranian president on the Vienna talks.

“So far, red lines have been observed. If we were to cross the red lines, the agreement would be achieved several months ago. We are yet to reach the point where the American side shows it is committed to its obligations. What is important for us is that there are clear benefits for the people from removal of the sanctions.”

“Unfortunately, the US is trying to maintain parts and elements of its maximum pressure against Iran. What is important for us is that people clearly reap the economic benefits of the removal of sanctions. The American side has put up barriers to minimize the people’s benefit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. We are fully aware of this and have reminded these issues to the other party,” he said.

Khatibzadeh also answered a question on the US keeping the IRGC’s Quds Force on its list of sanctions.

“All elements of maximum pressure should be removed. What remains to be agreed is beyond a single issue,” he said.

The spokesman also said any country that had “miscalculations” in connection with Israel have repeatedly reaped the results.

“No matter where the regime steps in, it causes insecurity there,” he said.

Khatibzadeh also talked about South Korea’s debt to Iran. He said South Korea’s debt for its purchases of oil and natural gas from Iran is clear. South Korea has taken no effective step to repay the debt.

Khatibzadeh also questioned the resolution the UN Human Rights Council approved against Russia.

“The resolution was completely politicized and was an abuse of UN mechanisms to advance the political objectives of the western countries,” he said