JCPOA Joint Commission Kicks Off Second Round of Talks in Vienna

Members of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have started the second round of their in-person talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

This round of talks is aimed at reviewing the results of expert-level talks held among “sanctions removal” and “nuclear” working groups on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first round of in-person talks between members of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held on Tuesday.

Following the second round, delegations attending the Vienna talks are expected to return to their countries for consultations, and then resume the talks next week.