It’s Not Clear If Biden Ready to Abandon Trump’s Maximum Pressure: Iran

The Iranian foreign minister has responded to remarks by his American counterpart Antony Blinken, who had said it was unclear if Iran was inclined to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet it is not yet clear if the US government is ready to give up on the policies of former US President Donald Trump and ex-secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

“It is not yet clear if the US president and Blinken are prepared to set aside Trump and Pompeo’s ‘maximum pressure’ and stop using economic terrorism as a bargaining chip,” said Zarif.

“Iran is committed to the JCPOA. Just study Note 36. It’s time to change tack,” Zarif added.

Blinken said on Sunday the United States had not seen yet whether Iran would move to comply with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed even as ongoing talks in Vienna had shown progress.

“Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven’t yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do. That’s the test and we don’t yet have an answer,” said Blinken.