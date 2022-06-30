Israeli parliament votes to dissolve, new election ahead

Ninety-two lawmakers voted in favor of the bill to disperse the Knesset, with no one opposing.

The Knesset had voted last week in the preliminary reading to dissolve itself, and earlier this week, it voted in favor of the bill in the first reading.

The second and third readings were postponed twice this week due to disagreements between government and opposition lawmakers.

According to a recent agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will become the head of a transitional government until a new Cabinet is formed after the upcoming elections.