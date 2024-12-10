Iran condemns continued Israeli attacks on Syrian infrastructure, Golan Heights

Baqaei criticized the Western countries for their silence and inaction regarding the violation, which Israel interprets as approval of its aggressive moves.

He highlighted that the Zionist regime’s military aggression against Syria, while the Syrian people are experiencing developments amid the political changes, is a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter.

Baqaei called for an immediate response from the UN Security Council to halt the aggression and hold the occupying regime accountable.

The spokesperson also noted that Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights and its violations of UN Security Council resolutions reflect its expansionist and belligerent approach, showing disregard for international legal norms.

He stressed the need to utilize all regional and international capacities to stop Israel’s aggressions against Syria.

The Israeli military on Sunday moved to seize a buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights as the Bashar Assad government falls in Damascus.

The Golan Heights was partly occupied by Israel in 1967, with a buffer zone separating territory they control and territory still held by Syria created in 1974.