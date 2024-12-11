Israel says carried out about 480 strikes in Syria in two days

The Israeli military said in a statement Tuesday that it carried out about 480 strikes over the past 48 hours on strategic military targets in Syria.

The regime’s military claimed that it struck facilities and that it struck most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria.

The military added the targets included 15 naval vessels, anti-aircraft batteries and weapons production sites in several cities.

Also, reports suggest that weapons depots, navy vessels and a research center have been destroyed.

Israel has also sent troops into a buffer zone east of the occupied Golan Heights. Still, the regime denies advancing towards Damascus, insisting that its forces were stationed within the zone.

Hundreds of Israeli strikes have been reported since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria.

The Israeli army has claimed that it had destroyed as much as 80% of the military capabilities of al-Assad’s government.

Army operations “have been completed, with 70-80% of Assad’s regime’s military capabilities destroyed,” according to Israeli Army Radio, which indicated that “350 Israeli warplanes carried out strikes from Damascus to Tartus, targeting dozens of aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, and ammunition depots”.

Israel has also announced it is planning a “sterile defence zone” in southern Syria as it continues attacking the country in the wake of al-Assad’s ouster.

The UN special envoy for Syria has called the Israeli attacks a deeply troubling development, describing the current situation in the Arab country as highly fluid.

Geir Pedersen said tensions remain unresolved and urged other countries to avoid actions that could impede the ongoing transformation.