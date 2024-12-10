Israel’s presence in Syria buffer zone violates 1974 deal: UN

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday stated that he had ordered the military to “take control” of the buffer zone, which separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from the rest of Syria.

The UN has confirmed that Israeli troops entered the buffer zone and were moving within that area, where they remain in at least three locations, according to Dujarric.

“There should be no military forces or activities in the area of separation,” he said.

Dujarric also added UNDOF personnel, who are tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between Israel and Syria and supervising the areas of separation and limitation, remain at their positions and are carrying out their mandated activities.

“Currently, the situation in the UNDOF area of operations is relatively calm.”