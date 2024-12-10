Media WireMiddle East

Israel’s presence in Syria buffer zone violates 1974 deal: UN

By IFP Media Wire

The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) told Israel that its presence in the Syrian buffer zone would violate the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement with Syria, the UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric has stated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday stated that he had ordered the military to “take control” of the buffer zone, which separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from the rest of Syria.

The UN has confirmed that Israeli troops entered the buffer zone and were moving within that area, where they remain in at least three locations, according to Dujarric.

“There should be no military forces or activities in the area of separation,” he said.

Dujarric also added UNDOF personnel, who are tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between Israel and Syria and supervising the areas of separation and limitation, remain at their positions and are carrying out their mandated activities.

“Currently, the situation in the UNDOF area of operations is relatively calm.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks