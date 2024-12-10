Several Arab states condemn Israel’s seizure of buffer zone in Syria’s Golan Heights

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry described the move as “an occupation of Syrian territory and a flagrant violation to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement”.

The agreement led to Israel’s withdrawal from some Syrian territories but left the Golan Heights under Israeli control.

Egypt announced Israel’s action was a breach of international law and a violation of Syria’s territorial integrity.

It called on the United Nations Security Council and world powers to assume their responsibilities and take “a firm position” against Israel’s attack on Syria.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “the assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation government, including the seizure of the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and the targeting of Syrian territory by Israeli occupation forces, confirm Israel’s continued violations of international law and its intent to sabotage Syria’s chances of regaining security, stability and territorial integrity”.

The statement emphasized “the need for the international community to condemn these Israeli violations and reaffirm respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the Golan is occupied Syrian Arab land”.

Qatar, in a statement from its Foreign Ministry, strongly condemned “the Israeli occupation’s seizure of the buffer zone with the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and the neighboring leadership sites”, describing it as “a dangerous development and a blatant attack on Syria’s sovereignty and unity, as well as a flagrant violation of international law”.

It warned that the Israeli policy, including its attempts to seize Syrian territories, “will lead the region to further violence and tension.”

Kuwait, in a statement from its Foreign Ministry, also expressed “its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces’ seizure of the buffer zone on the Syrian border”.

It described the act as “a blatant violation of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions, which emphasize the necessity of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and regional safety”.

In this context, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, speaking before his country’s parliament, said: “We condemn Israel’s actions of entering Syrian territory and taking control of the buffer zone,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Safadi stressed that “Israel’s aggression against Syria and the occupation of this land constitute a breach of international law, an unacceptable escalation and an assault on the sovereignty of an Arab state.”

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement condemning “the Zionist entity’s seizure of the buffer zone with Syria in the Golan and the adjacent lands”, adding that “this act represents a blatant violation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions”.

The Arab League, in a statement on Sunday, expressed “its full condemnation of Israel, the occupying power, for its illegal attempts to exploit Syria’s internal developments, whether through seizing additional lands in the Golan Heights or declaring the 1974 Disengagement Agreement void.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his army on Sunday to capture the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, an area under Tel Aviv’s occupation for decades.

Images and videos released by the Israeli military showed soldiers and armored vehicles in the buffer zone, further consolidating Israel’s hold on the region.

Assad and his family fled to Russia after militant groups took control of the capital Damascus early Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.