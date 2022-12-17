Israel serious threat to regional security: Iran FM

“The bogus and illegitimate regime of the occupying and criminal Israel owns hundreds of nuclear warhead,” the top diplomat tweeted on Friday.

“Tel Aviv [poses] serious threat to our common region’s security,” he added.

The Israeli regime is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in the Middle East and the wider West Asia region.

Tel Aviv, however, neither admits nor denies owning the weapons under a policy of deliberate “nuclear ambiguity.” It has also defied international calls for it to sign the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), something that further corroborates its running of an offensive nuclear weapons program.

Earlier in the month, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a resolution urging the regime to give up its nuclear weapons and join the NPT.

The resolution urged Israel “not to develop, produce, test or others acquire nuclear weapons” and to “renounce possession of nuclear weapons.” It also called on the Israeli regime to place all its nuclear facilities under the comprehensive Safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Iranian foreign minister concluded his tweet by asserting, “Beyond any doubt, the future belongs to Palestine’s original people.”

The Islamic Republic has, since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, invariably supported the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression.

In line with the support, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei has proposed that the fate of Palestine be determined through a referendum involving all of its original inhabitants, including Muslims, Jews, and Christians.

Iran has presented the initiative to the United Nations, which has been registered at the world body.