Israel Probably Involved in Assassination of Iranian Nuclear Scientist: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has hinted to a possible Israeli involvement in the Friday assassination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Iran calls on the international community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror,” said Zarif.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the assassination, but the Israeli regime has a dark history of hiring hit men to assassinate nuclear scientists and intellectuals in Iran.

Four Iranian nuclear scientists were assassinated by the Israeli regime between 2010 and 2012. According to Western intelligence agencies, the acts of terror were carried out by Israeli agents, an accusation Israeli officials never denied.