Islamic Unity Conference Kicks Off in Tehran

350 personalities from 93 countries are attending the event, which is being held on November 14-16.

This year’s theme of the conference is “Ummah unity in defending the al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The conference started on Thursday with a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The International Islamic Unity Conference is held annually in an effort to lay the ground for stronger unity and solidarity among Muslims and provide solutions for their problems.

The conference is mounted so as to promote unity of the Islamic society which has been a major axis in the thoughts of many leading Muslim intellectuals worldwide.

The World Forum for Proximity of the Islamic Schools of Thought annually holds the international conference on the occasion of birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islamic Unity Week.

The 17th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar is believed by Shiite Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month as the birthday of the last prophet.