Islamic Azad University launches branch in Beirut

Iran’s Islamic Azad University has launched a technology and innovation center in Lebanon. That’s according to Islamic Azad University’s Research, Technology and Innovation Deputy.

Vahid Zarghami spoke after a delegation from the university visited Lebanon.

He described the visit and its outcome as important, saying, under an agreement with Lebanese authorities, Islamic Azad University opened the technology and innovation center in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

The Iranian delegation and some Lebanese academic officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

Zarghami said the mission of the technology and innovation center is to share Islamic Azad University’s know-how and experience in building an entrepreneurship and problem solving university in Lebanon and to expand technological cooperation with the axis of resistance.

The center is also tasked with defining and pursuing knowledge-based joint businesses to resolve the economic and industrial problems of Lebanon.