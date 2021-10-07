IRGC’s Navy holds drill in Persian Gulf

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy has released footage of a military drill that proves its interception capability and dominance over US and other foreign forces in the Persian Gulf.

The video also shows how the IRGC Navy’s speedboats closely monitor foreign ships in the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

The drills are meant to commemorate the bravery of Iranian soldier Mahdavi and his companions who were martyred in 1987 at the hands of US terrorist forces in the region.

The US directly and indirectly helped Iraq’s former Ba’athist regime in the 1980s in its war on Iran.

Iran has held numerous military exercises in the past years to send a strong message to the world that any aggression against the Islamic Republic will have dire consequences for the aggressors.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here