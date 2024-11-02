Israel unable to calculate Iran’s response: IRGC spokesman

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the IRGC’s spokesman and deputy head of the Public Relations Department, was speaking on Saturday about Iran’s retaliation against Israeli aggression on Iranian soil on October 26.

The Islamic Republic has already launched hundreds of missiles on the Israeli-occupied territories as part of two retaliatory operations, dubbed Operation True Promise 1 and 2.

“Iran is able to alter the enemy’s perception in line with the strategy of disciplining and punishing those who violate [the country’s] national security,” Naeini said.

“In fact, Operation True Promise ll was the beginning of the story of catching the Zionists off guard. Henceforth, Iran will always leverage the surprise factor in its operations against the Zionists and will show that the Zionists’ calculation system is incapable of figuring out Iran’s action.”

Touching on Iran’s strong response to the recent Israeli assault, the IRGC spokesman stressed that the enemy should realize that the Islamic Republic will give a “crushing” response to any mischief.

“I state clearly and firmly that the answer to the enemy’s latest attack will be given definitively and decisively. The response will be beyond the perception of the enemy, thoughtful and powerful,” Naeini added.

“The enemy should learn that he cannot do any evil and he will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for his mischief.”

IRGC’s Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami had earlier in the week warned the Israeli regime of an “unimaginable” response for its recent act of aggression against Iran.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched 200 missiles towards Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to more deadly atrocities by the regime against the country and other regional nations, including Israel’s assassinations of the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Nasrallah and Abbas Nilforoushan, a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The operation came six months after its prequel that saw the country firing more than 300 missiles and drones against the occupied territories in retaliation for deadly aggression by the Israeli regime that had targeted Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital of Damascus earlier that month.