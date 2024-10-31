IRGC cmdr. reaffirms Iran’s enduring support for Hezbollah

Qaani emphasized Iran’s unwavering support for Hezbollah’s mission, underscoring a shared commitment to resist Zionism and pursue the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds.

He praised Qassem’s dedication, recognizing him as a distinguished figure within Shia and resistance communities.

Referring to the legacy of the martyrs, including former Hezbollah leaders such as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Qaani conveyed deep respect for those who had sacrificed their lives against Zionist aggression.