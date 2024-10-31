IFP ExclusiveSecurity

IRGC cmdr. reaffirms Iran’s enduring support for Hezbollah

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmail Qaani

Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, extended his congratulations to Sheikh Naim Qassem on his appointment as the Secretary General of Hezbollah. In a powerful assurance, Qaani affirmed that the Quds Force remains resolute in its support, standing with Hezbollah until the “eradication of the Zionist entity” and the full liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds.

Qaani emphasized Iran’s unwavering support for Hezbollah’s mission, underscoring a shared commitment to resist Zionism and pursue the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds.

He praised Qassem’s dedication, recognizing him as a distinguished figure within Shia and resistance communities.

Referring to the legacy of the martyrs, including former Hezbollah leaders such as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Qaani conveyed deep respect for those who had sacrificed their lives against Zionist aggression.

