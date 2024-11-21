Iran to respond to Europe’s “non-technical” move: Foreign Minister

Araghchi emphasized the intention behind inviting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Iran.

“The goal was to open a new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA. We sought to create a platform for resolving outstanding issues, and Mr. Grossi expressed optimism about this approach,” he stated.

The Foreign Minister underscored Iran’s genuine commitment to working with the IAEA to address remaining concerns, but criticized Europe’s actions as contradictory to this cooperative spirit.

“We warned that applying pressure will yield no positive outcome and will not deter Iran from its decision to engage constructively with the agency,” he said.

Referring to the European draft resolution as a “non-technical move”, Araghchi asserted that the Islamic Republic is prepared to take a measured and appropriate response, reaffirming Iran’s determination to protect its national interests while maintaining its cooperative stance with the IAEA.