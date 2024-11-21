IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyNuclearSelected

Iran to respond to Europe’s “non-technical” move: Foreign Minister

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

As France, Germany, and the United Kingdom submit an anti-Iran draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors for a decision, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi warned that the Islamic Republic would respond appropriately to any “non-technical” steps by Europe.

Araghchi emphasized the intention behind inviting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Iran.

“The goal was to open a new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA. We sought to create a platform for resolving outstanding issues, and Mr. Grossi expressed optimism about this approach,” he stated.

The Foreign Minister underscored Iran’s genuine commitment to working with the IAEA to address remaining concerns, but criticized Europe’s actions as contradictory to this cooperative spirit.

“We warned that applying pressure will yield no positive outcome and will not deter Iran from its decision to engage constructively with the agency,” he said.

Referring to the European draft resolution as a “non-technical move”, Araghchi asserted that the Islamic Republic is prepared to take a measured and appropriate response, reaffirming Iran’s determination to protect its national interests while maintaining its cooperative stance with the IAEA.

