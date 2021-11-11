IRGC warns Israel military action will spell its end

The commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has warned Israel over its threats of military action against Iran, saying this cold spell the end for the regime.

“Among all the countries that currently exist in the world, the only state or regime, which we see, speaks about its survival and existence and holds forums on this topic is the Zionist regime [of Israel],” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.

“Therefore, a regime that talks about its existence is condemned to annihilation and such a regime cannot talk about another country and the threats they issue are mostly meant for domestic consumption.”

“The officials of the Zionist Israeli regime know that they can be the initiator [of military conflict], but we will determine the end; the end to such a scenario is the annihilation of the Zionist regime. If they give us any pretext, they will not see the afterward and surely their annihilation – in historical terms – will be hastened.”

He made the remark in response to comments by the Israeli army chief who said earlier this week that it “is accelerating operational planning and preparedness to deal with Iran” to target the country’s nuclear sites.

Hajizadeh also touched on Iran’s drone capabilities saying the enemies got nothing out of their years of arms embargo on Iran.

“The drones of the Islamic Republic [of Iran] have become a thorn in the eyes of the enemies and they say we should impose restrictions on them,” he said.

“Today, thanks to God, we are in good shape in defense, military and security terms and under the auspices of this security we should enter other fields and solve [existing] problems one after the other.”