IRGC Unveils Underground Missile Base in Persian Gulf

Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has unveiled an underground missile base of the IRGC Navy in the coasts of Persian Gulf.

In his visit to the missile base, General Salami was accompanied by IRGC Navy Commander Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri.

Speaking on the sidelines of the visit to the units and missile systems deployed in the base, General Salami the base is one of the several bases housing the Navy’s strategic missiles.

“These missiles have ranges of hundreds of kilometres, enjoy pinpoint accuracy and huge destruction power, and can overcome the enemy’s electronic warfare equipment.

He said the IRGC Navy’s missiles are among the world’s most advanced missiles used in coast-to-sea, air-to-air, air-to-sea, and sea-to-air battles.

He made it clear that the country is going to reinforce its power in order to defend its territorial integrity.

