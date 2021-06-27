IRGC: Time for US to Get COVID-19 Vaccines from Iran

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps of Iran says the time has come for the US to get coronavirus vaccines from Iran.

Major General Hossein Salami made the comment as the IRGC began the first phase of the clinical trial of its Noora vaccine.

“I think now it is time for us to tell the Americans that we will give you vaccines. If you face any shortage we are ready to help you,” Salami said.

“This will happen in all areas. I promise the Americans and I promise the Iranians, too.

Everything they sanctioned to prevent us from accessing it, rest assured we will achieve it.

But we are ready to share those advancements with all of them. They should rest assured that the Iranian nation will stop at no advancement. We will never stop making new steps.

I give this promise to the entire Iranian nation that the fruit of all these difficulties is the great progress they see we’re making and these advancements will continue.”

The US re-imposed punishing anti-Iran sanctions, removed under the 2015 nuclear deal, back in 2018. Washington has refrained from easing the portion of the sanctions that prevent Iran from accessing the international banking system amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sanctions have made it almost impossible for Iran to buy coronavirus vaccines and medical equipment needed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In response, Iran has developed its own vaccines. These include the Noora jab, which was unveiled by Baghiyyatollah Medical University of the IRGC on Sunday.