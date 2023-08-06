Sunday, August 6, 2023
IRGC nabs terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan Province

By IFP Editorial Staff
The prosecutor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran, says a team of 4 terrorists who entered the country from Pakistan have been arrested.

“With the efforts and intelligence operations conducted by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of the city of Rask, a team of 4 Takfiri terrorists who had [illegally] entered the country from a neighboring country and settled in Jakigur were identified, arrested, and handed over to the judicial authorities,” added Mehdi Shamsabadi.

The prosecutor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province noted that five AK47 rifles, a hunting gun, 24 magazines, 700 AK47 bullets, two hunting cameras, face masks, and several tactical vests were confiscated from the gunmen.

Sistan and Baluchestan borders Pakistan. The Iranian province has witnessed several terrorist attacks targeting civilians and security forces over the past years.

