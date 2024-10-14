Iran’s intelligence forces arrest two terrorist teams in Sistan and Baluchestan

The operation was carried out by the provincial intelligence department, with effective support from the provincial police force.

Continuous intelligence monitoring and offensive operations led to the identification and arrest of all members of the terrorist teams, the intelligence department of the province announced.

Based on prior information and the confessions of the arrested individuals, they intended to carry out terrorist activities and create insecurity in the province using assault weapons and explosive devices. However, they were apprehended before any anti-security operations could be executed, according to Fars.

The terrorists’ hideout and their weapons and explosive cache were discovered and seized by using a tip-off provided by the people in the province.

The arrest is part of a broader effort by Iranian security forces to combat terrorists that infiltrate from neighboring countries.

In recent years, Iran has faced multiple threats from several extremist groups.

Jaish al-Adl is a Pakistan-based separatist group that seeks to cede Sistan and Baluchestan province, and has a history of bloody terrorist attacks in Iran’s southeastern border region.

Iran has called on Pakistan on several occasions to harness the terrorist group.