IRGC: Sound near Karaj caused by controlled blast during drill

The Islamic revolution Guards Corps in Iran’s Alborz Province has issued a statement regarding the sound of a huge explosion heard on the outskirt of Karaj City, saying the sound was caused by a rocket fired in a controlled way during a military exercise.
The statement also dismissed rumors that ricocheted around social media regarding the blast, saying such drills are not unprecedented.
The IRGC urged citizens to ignore lies fabricated by the enemies of the Iranian nation.