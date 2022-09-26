IRGC conducts new attacks against terrorists’ bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

The attacks were carried out by the IRGC’s ground forces.

They used smart and precision-strike weapons to hit gathering places of the terrorists and bases they used for training and operation.

The IRGC’s ground forces said they will publish new details on the operation in the coming hours.

This is the second strike by the the eilite force on terrorists’ bases in Kurdistan region after artillery attacks on the positions of the so-called Kumala and Democrat groups, which the IRGC said were involved in the recent unrests in the western Iranian border cities.

Iranian intelligence forces have confiscated a large cache of weapons they say were supposed to be used in the unrests, ignited after the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

While many accuse police forces of misbehavior in the death of Mahsa Amini, police deny the accusation saying she died of a heart attack.