IRGC commander warns of revenge against desecrators of Quran

Brigadier General Hossein Salami said on Saturday those who desecrated the Quran will be punished sooner or later at the hands of pious people.

General Salami added that the repetition of such sacrilegious acts shows that they are being orchestrated by an evil strategy worked out at the anti-Islam quarters.

He described as a “deceptive slogan” the claim that the desecration of the Quran is allowed in order to respect freedom of speech.

Salami further said, “If someone wants to play with our religious and the Quran, we will play with their entire world”. The burning of the Quran in Sweden and then in Denmark has angered Muslims around the world.

People have held spontaneously protests in different Muslim countries including Iran and Iraq to condemn the sacrileges acts and to demand the perpetrators be punished.