IRGC commander: Resistance will triumph

Addressing young resistance fighters across Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and other regions, he stated, “The enemy is in decline and nearing collapse. Their psychological warfare reflects their impending end.”

Speaking during the fifth martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani, the anti-terror icon, General Salami reiterated the steadfastness of the resistance. “As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized, victory is achievable through resilience and perseverance. Resistance will triumph,” he affirmed.

Salami highlighted recent failures of the Israeli regime, particularly its inability to counter the missile power of Yemen’s Ansarullah forces, which he described as a critical componence of the resistance axis. “The Zionist regime has faltered against the strength of these forces, and by God’s will, the resistance will achieve victory,” he concluded.

General Qassem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian military commander and commander of the Quds Force, was killed on January 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

The strike, ordered by then-President Donald Trump, targeted Soleimani’s convoy shortly after his arrival in Iraq. Along with Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia leader and deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was also assassinated.