IRGC commander says Iran has expanded strategic depth to faraway waters

Addressing a congress in Tehran on Saturday, Major General Salami pointed to the expansion of Iran’s domain of action, saying the Islamic Republic is now present on the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea and has “decomposed the enemy”.

“The Islamic Revolution has kicked the enemy out of its strategic shelter and forced it into operational expansion,” he stated, adding that the enemy suffers a lack of initiative.

The top commander also said the young local experts have made such great advances in the defense industry in recent years that Iran can now track the satellites with the radars on the ground.

He noted that Iranian military forces can hit any ship cruising thousands of kilometers away and can even define the exact point of strike, so that the crew of the target ship would remain unharmed.

The commander also lauded Iran’s success in developing ordinary cruise missiles and manufacturing supersonic and hypersonic missiles that are capable of hitting a moving target in the sea.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami added that the only way to deal with the arrogant powers is the “language of force”, because the enemy is unfamiliar with the power of logic, while it accepts the logic of power.