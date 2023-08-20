IRGC chief says US stuck in strategic deadlock

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has played the leading role in putting the US in a strategic dead end, Major General Salami said in an address to a conference of IRGC commanders in Tehran on Saturday.

He added whatever policy the US adopts will get nowhere in the face of Iran.

“The enemy (US) is well aware today that if it imposes sanctions against the Islamic Republic, it will be defeated and if does not sanction the Islamic Republic, it will lose again,” the general stated.

He also underlined that the Islamic Revolution and the resistance axis have the upper hand against the US, the Israeli regime and their allies in the region.

“Today, the US is on the decline more than ever and the enemy has reached the nadir of weakness,” he underscored.