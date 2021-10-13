IRGC chief: Iran has developed sophisticated air defense systems

Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, has said Iran has made significant achievements in air defense against big powers.

Salamai was speaking on Wednesday on the sidelines of the joint air defense drills codenamed Modafean Asemane Velayat 1400 in central Iran.

He added every year, Iran conducts this joint air defense drills in the face of various threat scenarios from the enemies. “I have been able to participate in these exercises annually, witness these developments closely, and judge and measure the rate of technological and tactical growth and development in the field of air defense”, he said. According the IRGC’s commander, the exercise featured an advanced profile of all aspects of air defense against an unpredictable scenario.

Salami noted that during the drills, there were two orange and blue forces in the role of the enemy and own forces and that all the targets that entered the area were shot down by the air defense systems.

He said the IRGC Air Force and the Army Air Defense have developed very modern and advanced systems.

He added, “We assure the honorable and dear people of Iran that the Army and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, as one force in two uniforms, will defend the territorial integrity and airspace of our Islamic homeland by developing very modern air defense systems against the most advanced powers in the world”.

The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said the message of the drills is unity.

Salami noted that the Army and the IRGC have a common goal although they are two separate organizations.