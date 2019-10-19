IRGC Chief Deeply Grateful for Iraqi Hospitality in Arbaeen

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a procession in Tehran, held on Saturday in commemoration of Arbaeen, Major General Hossein Salami said people of Iraq displayed their sincere affection, love and hospitality by hosting and serving the Iranian pilgrims in the Arbaeen mourning ceremonies.

Expressing profound gratitude for what the Iraqi people have done during the Arbaeen season, the IRGC commander wished them eternal security and prosperity, noting, “We are also standing by them.”

He also hailed the Arbaeen procession as a sign of Muslim unity, saying the event is so immense that it could destroy cruelty and the global arrogance.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Authorities say around 3.5 million Iranians have travelled to Iraq during this year’s Arbaeen season.