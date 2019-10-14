IRGC Arrests ‘Paris-Backed’ Head of Anti-Iran Propaganda Website

The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on Monday that it managed to arrest the Paris-based head of Amad News after luring him into returning to Iran in a “deceit operation”.

The statement said Zam was arrested in a “professional, intelligent, and multifaceted” operation which used new intelligence methods and creative tricks.

It also said he was arrested despite being directed by the French intelligence service and enjoying the support of Israeli and US intelligence services.

In late 2017, Zam’s Telegram channel Amad News tried to provoke Iranian people to use violent actions against the Islamic Establishment amid protest rallies in Iran.

While the protesters were demanding a better economic situation and better living conditions, certain foreign and anti-Iran media and officials including Amad News tried to make the demonstrations political and provoke people to call for a so-called “regime change”.

In December 2017, the Telegram messaging app closed Zam’s anti-Iran channel for encouraging people to violence after a top Iranian official’s request.

Iran also called on the Interpol to hunt for Zam who, from abroad, encouraged people to violence during the protests.