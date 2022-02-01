Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Iraq’s top cleric condoles passing of Ayatollah Saafi

By IFP Media Wire
Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Sistani offered condolences over the death of Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani who passed away Tuesday at the age of 103.

Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolence following the demise of Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani.

The full text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Verily we belong to Allah (SWT), and verily to God do we return

The news of the demise of the pious Scholar Ayatollah Sheikh Lotfollah Saafi Golpaygani caused great sorrow and regret.

The loss of that noble man who was one of the masters of the holy seminary of Qom and the virtues of this period and the exemplary servants of religion is a great loss.

I would like to express my deep condolences to the Holy Threshold of Hazrat Vali-e-Asr (A.J) and to the learned scholars, and to the honorable family members and other respected followers of that blessed deceased, and I pray to God Almighty to grant him high status; and for his survivors I request great patience and reward.

There is no power and no strength except with Allah.

SourceIrna
