Iraqi Protesters’ Attack on US Embassy Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Foreign Ministry Spokesman Rejects Germany’s Claims against Iran
2- Sanctions on Iran to Increase in 2020: US Official
Afkar:
1- Rouhani: Sanctions Deprived Iran of $200 Billion in Revenues
2- Iran Officially Joins Global Relief and Rescue Club
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Consequence of Attacking Hashd al-Sha’abi: Iraqi People Call for Closure of US Embassy
2- Zarif Thanks Russia, China in Person
3- Will Oman Remain Middle East’s Switzerland after Sultan Qaboos’ Death?
Arman-e Melli:
1- US Attack Unites Iraqi People
* Washington Seeking to Bring Region into Tension
2- Iraq Crisis Has No Winner [Editorial]
Ebtekar:
1- Year of Chaos: World in 2019
2- US Embassy Burns in Fire of Angry Protesters
* Consequences of Attack on Hashd al-Sha’abi for US
3- How Much Iran Is Going to Pin Its Hopes on Moscow, Beijing? [Editorial]
Hamshahri:
1- Ground Response to Airstrike
* Protesters’ Attack on US Embassy Sent Strong Message: Analyst
2- World in 2020: What Will Happen to 10 Fateful Crises
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iraqi People Outraged by US Crime against Hashd al-Sha’abi
2- Zarif: I Don’t Think Europe Would Leave JCPOA
3- NY Times: US Attack United Iraqis
4- Health Minister: US Closes Channel for Supplying MPS Patients’ Medicine
Kayhan:
1- Bureaucracy Impeding Increased Exports to Neighbouring Countries
2- Syrian Army Pounds Terrorists’ Positions in Eastern Idlib
3- Hashd al-Sha’abi’s Blood Unites Iraq
4- Zarif in Beijing: 25-Year Roadmap for Iran-US Ties Has Great Potential
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Rouhani: Without Sanctions, We’d Have $100 Billion More Income, $200 Billion More Foreign Credits