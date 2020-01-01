Iraqi Protesters’ Attack on US Embassy Makes Headlines in Iran

Abrar:

1- Foreign Ministry Spokesman Rejects Germany’s Claims against Iran

2- Sanctions on Iran to Increase in 2020: US Official

Afkar:

1- Rouhani: Sanctions Deprived Iran of $200 Billion in Revenues

2- Iran Officially Joins Global Relief and Rescue Club

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Consequence of Attacking Hashd al-Sha’abi: Iraqi People Call for Closure of US Embassy

2- Zarif Thanks Russia, China in Person

3- Will Oman Remain Middle East’s Switzerland after Sultan Qaboos’ Death?

Arman-e Melli:

1- US Attack Unites Iraqi People

* Washington Seeking to Bring Region into Tension

2- Iraq Crisis Has No Winner [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- Year of Chaos: World in 2019

2- US Embassy Burns in Fire of Angry Protesters

* Consequences of Attack on Hashd al-Sha’abi for US

3- How Much Iran Is Going to Pin Its Hopes on Moscow, Beijing? [Editorial]

Hamshahri:

1- Ground Response to Airstrike

* Protesters’ Attack on US Embassy Sent Strong Message: Analyst

2- World in 2020: What Will Happen to 10 Fateful Crises

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iraqi People Outraged by US Crime against Hashd al-Sha’abi

2- Zarif: I Don’t Think Europe Would Leave JCPOA

3- NY Times: US Attack United Iraqis

4- Health Minister: US Closes Channel for Supplying MPS Patients’ Medicine

Kayhan:

1- Bureaucracy Impeding Increased Exports to Neighbouring Countries

2- Syrian Army Pounds Terrorists’ Positions in Eastern Idlib

3- Hashd al-Sha’abi’s Blood Unites Iraq

4- Zarif in Beijing: 25-Year Roadmap for Iran-US Ties Has Great Potential

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Rouhani: Without Sanctions, We’d Have $100 Billion More Income, $200 Billion More Foreign Credits