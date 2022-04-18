Iraqi president calls expansion of ties with Iran “important”

Salih made the comment in a meeting with outgoing Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi on Monday.

He referred to deep relations and cooperation between Iran and Iraq, saying it’s important for Tehran and Baghdad to work toward expanding this cooperation that will fulfill the interests of both nations.

He also appreciated Masjedi’s efforts during his tenure as Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad and wished him success in his future post. In his farewell meeting with the Iraqi president, Masjedi reaffirmed Iran’s continued support for the security and stability of Iraq, saying this will strengthen unity between the two neighboring nations.

Masjedi was appointed as Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad in early 2017. Following the end of his tenure, Mohamamd Kazem Al Sadegh was named as Iran’s new envoy to Iraq.

Al Sadegh was born in the Iraqi city of Najaf and is a fluent Arabic speaker with an Iraqi accent and has strong ties with Iraq’s Shia groups.

Some media outlets outside the region say Al Sadegh is capable of playing a vital role in getting Iraq out of its current political stalemate.

About six months after Iraq’s parliamentary elections, the country’s new legislature has failed to form a government and the country is stuck in a difficult political deadlock.

Observers believe the conflict between the Iraqi factions is unlikely to be resolved, which means any newly formed government will be weak and subject to collapse soon.

For the time being, the outing administration of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is continuing as a caretaker government.