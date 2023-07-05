Iraqi president calls for bolstering ties with Iran

President Rashid made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iranian delegation headed by deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani.

The Iraqi president extended a cordial welcome to the high-ranking delegation from Iran’s Foreign Ministry at the presidential residence in Baghdad.

In the meeting, the Iraqi president lauded the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for Iraq and emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

President Rashid hailed the restoration of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ties with the countries of the region and the resumption of relations with Saudi Arabia as a promising prelude to the entrenchment of security and peace in the region.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, for his part, emphasized the importance of developing relations between the two countries and broadening the prospect of cooperation in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two neighboring nations.

Bagheri Kani said, “Iraq and Iran have an outstanding history of joint cooperation. The two countries play a pivotal role in the region in terms of establishing security and stability.”

He thanked the President of Iraq for his position on strengthening the relations between the two countries and his strategic view on regional developments.