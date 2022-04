Al-Halbousi was welcomed by Iranian lawmaker Ali Nikzad at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Wednesday.

The speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives will meet his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abollahian, and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani during his one-day trip to Iran.

This is al-Halbousi’s second trip to Iran as the speaker of the Iraqi parliament.