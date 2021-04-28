Iraqi Kurdistan’s Soil Won’t Be Used for Threatening Iran: Barzani

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iraq, in Erbil.

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Zarif reiterated Iran’s stance on the importance of security in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, adding this security should not be harmed.

Barzani, in turn, expressed hope that Iran’s talks with the P4+1 group in Vienna will be fruitful, and appreciated Tehran’s stand on the security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He said he will not allow the Kurdistan Region to be a place for posing any threats or causing any border insecurity for Iran.