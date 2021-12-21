Iraqi delegation discusses Soleimani assassination with Iran prosecutor general

The Iranian prosecutor general said during the meeting “there is not the slightest doubt that the former Iraqi president and his agents were involved in this assassination and this is not something that requires so much time to gather documents and evidence.”

“This is not an ordinary incident and it was not even a matter of premeditated murder that we want to prove with evidence, but it is a terrorist crime that was designed with well-calculated preparations and its command room was in the U.S. and its agents in the region and its perpetrators in Iraq,” Montazeri stated.

He added that Iran and Iraq need to work more closely on the case and that both sides need to move forward carefully and quickly.

The head of the Iraqi Judicial Oversight Organization also said legal measures are being taken regarding the case and that Iraq wants the perpetrators and accomplices to be identified and brought to justice

The meeting comes as Iran is preparing to mark the second anniversary of the high-profile U.S. assassination on January 3.

General Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who played a key role in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and elsewhere in the region, were killed in a U.S. drone strike which was directly ordered by former U.S. president Donald Trump.