Results of US-Iran negotiations in Oman reassuring: Russian diplomat

By IFP Media Wire
Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has described the results of Saturday’s US-Iran talks in Oman as "reassuring."

“On the outcomes of today’s meeting in Oman, both the Iranians and the Americans described the negotiations as positive and constructive. This is reassuring,” he wrote on Telegram.

On Saturday, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators, in the presence of the Omani foreign minister, on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.

