Saturday, August 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEnergy

Iraq says holding talks with Iran on increasing gas imports

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Gas

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity says the Arab country needs between 50 to 55 million cubic meters of natural gas from Iran, and that Baghdad is in talks with Tehran to increase its gas imports from the neighboring country.

Ahmad al-Ebadi spokesman for the ministry said after the settlement of energy debts to Iran, the imports of natural gas from the eastern neighbor rose to 45 million cubic meters, but Iraq still needed more to meet its needs.

The natural gas, the official said, will be used as fuel in Iraqi power plants.

Earlier this month, the official said Iraq’s electricity production had witnessed a 22-percent growth compared to the previous year, adding that new power plants were set to be operationalized in the country, which need natural gas for fuel.

Chronic underinvestment mainly due to decades of war and sanctions have left Iraq dependent on imports from Iran for much of its gas needs.

But US sanctions on the Iranian energy sector have complicated Iraq’s payments for the imports.

Iran had responded to the delay in debt settlements by periodically switching off the taps, prompting power outages in the country.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks