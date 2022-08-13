Iraq says holding talks with Iran on increasing gas imports

Ahmad al-Ebadi spokesman for the ministry said after the settlement of energy debts to Iran, the imports of natural gas from the eastern neighbor rose to 45 million cubic meters, but Iraq still needed more to meet its needs.

The natural gas, the official said, will be used as fuel in Iraqi power plants.

Earlier this month, the official said Iraq’s electricity production had witnessed a 22-percent growth compared to the previous year, adding that new power plants were set to be operationalized in the country, which need natural gas for fuel.

Chronic underinvestment mainly due to decades of war and sanctions have left Iraq dependent on imports from Iran for much of its gas needs.

But US sanctions on the Iranian energy sector have complicated Iraq’s payments for the imports.

Iran had responded to the delay in debt settlements by periodically switching off the taps, prompting power outages in the country.