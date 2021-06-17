Iran’s Zarif in Turkey to Attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has travelled to the Turkish city of Antalya to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Minister will deliver a speech at the Forum on Iran’s neighbourliness doctrine and elaborate on Iran’s policies regarding the issue.

“On the sidelines of this forum, the Iranian Foreign Minister will hold meetings with a number of high-ranking officials, including the Foreign Ministers participating in the event, and will also take part in a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan,” Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will open on Friday, June 18, 2021, with a speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting will be attended by high-ranking officials and foreign ministers of various countries, the heads of international and regional organisations, and prominent diplomats.

New opportunities for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus, reinforcement of regional solidarity, regional collaborations in Asia, relations with Africa, the issues of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, transatlantic relations, the issues of refugees and immigrants, economic diplomacy and trade, communications and the spread of fake news in the cyberspace are among the most important issues which will be discussed at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.