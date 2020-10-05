The building of the Central Bank of Iran is a place for keeping the country’s important financial and monetary documents and holds one of the world’s biggest collection of gold and jewellery. The jewels are so priceless that they are regarded as security for Iran’s national currency.

By visiting the treasury of the Central Bank of Iran, one may see unique jewels, gem-decorated items and gold pieces made by artists of Iran and other parts of the world.

Some of the gemstones kept in that collection are unique in the world and no price has been determined for them, yet.

In addition to collections of crown jewels, there are gems likes of which cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

What follows are the photos of Karnaval.ir of Iran’s Treasury of National Jewels:

