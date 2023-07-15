Saturday, July 15, 2023
IFP Exclusive

Iran’s top military commander meets with Pakistan’s Army chief

By IFP Editorial Staff
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, has met with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Major General Baqeri met with General Munir at the headquarters of the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces in Tehran on Saturday.

General Munir is in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking military delegation.

Mehr news agency reported that the meeting was held with the goal of enhancing military, training, defense, and security cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Major General Baqeri said at the meeting that a shared historical past between Iran and Pakistan could be built upon to enhance bilateral relations in various fields.

He said joint security and defense ties between the two countries were important for the region.

General Munir is scheduled to meet with other Iranian officials later during his visit.

Iran’s Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed many attacks targeting both civilians and security forces by terrorists who mainly sneak into the country from Pakistan.

