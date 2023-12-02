Sunday, December 3, 2023
Iran’s top general visiting Iraq for talks 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Major General Mohammad Bagheri

The chairman of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces is visiting the Iraqi capital Baghdad for talks with the country’s officials. Upon his arrival in Baghdad on Saturday, General Mohamad Bagheri was welcomed by Iraqi General Hamid Mohammad Gamar, deputy Iraqi army general staff.

Bagheri said he will hold talks with various Iraqi officials and that exploring areas of expanding military ties will top the agenda of the negotiations.

Bagheri said Iran has no security problems with Iraq, describing the Arab country as a brotherly nation.

Iran has been expanding its ties with Iraq over the past few years in all areas. Tehran and Baghdad have close security ties as well that recently saw the elimination of some anti-Iran armed groups in northern Iraq.

Accordfing to General Bagheri, some Iraqi citizens are studying at Iranian academies.

