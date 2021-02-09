Iran’s Revenge for US Killing of Soleimani ‘Close at Hand’: Judiciary Chief

The Iranian judiciary chief says Tehran’s vengeance for the US assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani is “close at hand.”

Ebrahim Raisi said some may think that criminals are unlikely to be punished, but they will soon face punishment.

He made the comments in a meeting with Head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan in Baghdad.

In the Tuesday meeting, the Iranian judiciary chief said relations between the people and governments of Iran and Iraq are almost unique and have their roots in the beliefs of both nations.

To the enemy’s dismay, he said, Iran-Iraq ties have been growing day by day.

“The two countries enjoy good political, economic, trade and cultural ties,” he said.

“Legal and judicial relations have their own requirements and can reach their special status in light of of Iraqi judicial officials’ attention,” he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi touched upon the issue of narco-trafficking.

“Iran is at the forefront of fighting drugs in the world,” he said.

“We are a victim of the drug trade and have given many lives in this path and paid a heavy price,” the judiciary chief said.

He explained that the key origin of illicit drugs and narco-traffickers is the lies in the West.

Raisi then described the revocation of visa requirements between the two countries as a positive move.