Saturday, February 12, 2022
Iran’s president urges all to observe health protocols amid Covid surge

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has referred to the rapid spread of the Covid 19’s new strain known as Omicron, stressing the need to pay serious attention to preventive measures.

Speaking at the meeting of Iran’s National taskforce for Fighting Covid on Saturday, the president said the mere receiving of vaccine is not enough and this should be accompanied by providing public education to improve health and social distancing in order to prevent the disease from further spreading.

He added that the National Television plays an important role in informing and educating the public in this regard.

Raisi emphasized that the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with relevant agencies, is obliged to have full supervision over the observance of the procedures and approvals of the National taskforce for Fighting Covid.

He also thanked citizens for observing health protocols during the Friday rallies marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

