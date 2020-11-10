Iran’s President to Deliver Speech at SCO Conference

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is to deliver a speech at the 20th meeting of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held via video conferencing on November 10, 2020.

That was announced by Alireza Moezi, the deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Office for communications and information.

He added the SCO conference will be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Tuesday meeting features discussions on the current situation and prospects of cooperation among SCO member states. The heads of states attending the event are to deliver speeches and exchange views on key political, economic and security issues in the region and across the world.

“In this meeting, the [Iranian] president will highlight the need to further enhance regional and global cooperation to tackle challenges facing the world, especially in the fight against coronavirus, and will discuss ways of boosting cooperation in line with new international developments,” said Moezi.

The conference opens at 12:30 pm Tehran Time. The Iranian president’s speech will be broadcast live on state TV.